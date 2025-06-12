89°
Officers trying to identify jewelry thief who stole from mall kiosk
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a thief who stole $7,000 worth of jewelry from a mall kiosk on Monday.
Officials said the crime happened June 9 at the Mall of Louisiana.
Crime Stoppers shared photos of the person responsible and is asking for help identifying them.
Anyone with information can call (225) 344-7867.
