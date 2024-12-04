Officers searching for trespassers who caused damage at hospital construction site

ZACHARY - Police are searching for three trespassers who caused $400K in damages to a hospital construction site.

The individuals pictured above are believed to be connected to the incident, in which the trespassers entered the site at Lane Regional Medical Center and operated the heavy machinery there, causing the damage Dec. 1.

Anyone with information on the identity of the three people pictured is asked to contact the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-1921.