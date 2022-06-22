Officers looking for missing woman last seen Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Officers are looking for a woman with dementia who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Baton Rouge police officers said 65-year-old Marilyn Williams was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the 2900 clock of Cononicus Street.

Williams was wearing a grey shirt, blue scrubs and Saints slippers. She is 4'10''.

Anyone with information on William's whereabouts should contact (225) 344-4867.