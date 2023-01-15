55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officers looking for man who stole more than $1K in cigarettes from Baker gas station

5 hours 5 minutes 22 seconds ago Sunday, January 15 2023 Jan 15, 2023 January 15, 2023 5:33 PM January 15, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BAKER - Police officers are looking for a man who went into the storage room of a gas station and stole $1,200 worth of cigarettes. 

According to the Baker Police Department, the robbery happened Sunday morning around 10 a.m. at the Velaro's gas station in Baker. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect should call (225) 775-6000. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days