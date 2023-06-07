70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officers fired upon for 2nd night in a row in Philadelphia

6 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, September 18 2016 Sep 18, 2016 September 18, 2016 2:20 PM September 18, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

Trending News

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say police officers came under fire in Philadelphia for the second night in a row, but no one was injured.

Police say officers noticed a 19-year-old man apparently smoking marijuana shortly before midnight Saturday in an area of central Philadelphia packed with restaurants, shops and clubs.

Officers pursued him to a nearby street, where authorities allege that he opened fire, discharging at least three shots. The officers didn't return fire. He was later arrested and police recovered a gun.

Several people were injured, several critically, in unrelated shootings overnight.

The confrontation came a day after an officer was ambushed in her car in west Philadelphia and a university police officer and four other people were shot before the gunman was killed. One of the people shot later died.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days