Officers fired upon for 2nd night in a row in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say police officers came under fire in Philadelphia for the second night in a row, but no one was injured.



Police say officers noticed a 19-year-old man apparently smoking marijuana shortly before midnight Saturday in an area of central Philadelphia packed with restaurants, shops and clubs.



Officers pursued him to a nearby street, where authorities allege that he opened fire, discharging at least three shots. The officers didn't return fire. He was later arrested and police recovered a gun.



Several people were injured, several critically, in unrelated shootings overnight.



The confrontation came a day after an officer was ambushed in her car in west Philadelphia and a university police officer and four other people were shot before the gunman was killed. One of the people shot later died.