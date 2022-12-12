Officers ask for help identifying person accused of armed robbery at convenience store

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person believed to be involved in the armed robbery of a convenience store Saturday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person was seen on camera robbing a convenience store around 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.