83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officer posts message to teen ticketed for speeding

1 year 7 months 4 weeks ago Monday, December 17 2018 Dec 17, 2018 December 17, 2018 6:54 AM December 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: North Ridgeville Police Department

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A police officer in a Cleveland suburb posted a message on social media after ticketing an 18-year-old for driving 100 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The officer wrote on Facebook Sunday that he didn't feel bad about writing the ticket because the teen needs to slow down before causing a fatal crash. The officer says the reckless teen driver "seemed like a really nice kid who made a bad decision."

The officer posted a photo of the ticket.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days