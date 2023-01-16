60°
Officer-involved shooting in Lafayette prompts State Police response

1 hour 10 seconds ago Monday, January 16 2023 Jan 16, 2023 January 16, 2023 4:50 AM January 16, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LAFAYETTE - An officer-involved shooting early Monday morning prompted an investigation by the Louisiana State Police. 

According to LSP, the Lafayette Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired on Guilbeau Road shortly after midnight Monday. Officers saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene and tried to pull them over, but the driver reportedly refused to stop until they reached Marilyn Drive. 

Two passengers in the vehicle continued to flee on foot. 

Officers shot one of the male suspects during the pursuit, inflicting non-life-threatening injuries. 

The officer was not injured. 

The LPD reports the incident is still under investigation, and that LSP will continue to investigate the officer-involved shooting. 

