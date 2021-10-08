Oct. 8 last day to call Crisis Cleanup Hotline

BATON ROUGE - As residents in the capital area continue to recover from the damaging impact of Hurricane Ida, FEMA continues to provide support to survivors.

October 8 is the last day to call FEMA's Crisis Cleanup Hotline.

The hotline is for survivors who need help with clean up and removal of damage from Hurricane Ida and it will connect them with volunteers, local relief organizations and faith and community groups to help with cutting fallen trees; removing drywall, flooring and appliances; tarping roofs; and mold mitigation.

Interested individuals should call 844-965-1386 to request assistance.

Hurricane Ida survivors planning to appeal a FEMA decision should keep the following helpful info in mind:

-Send an appeal letter to FEMA within 60 days of the date of the determination letter.

-Carefully read FEMA’s letter to understand what the agency requests.

-Include evidence to support an appeal request such as: ? Letters from your insurance company to support your case.

? A copy of a utility bill or driver’s license to show proof of occupancy.

? A copy of your mortgage or insurance documents to show proof you own your home.

-Remember to sign and date the appeal, and include the nine-digit FEMA application number, the disaster number (DR-4611-LA) and documents that would be considered proof.