O'Cyrus Torrence brings NFL experience to Saint Helena Parish youth camp

GREENSBURG — A former "Ragin Cajuns" star and current Buffalo Bills guard held a youth football camp at Saint Helena High's football field.

O'Cyrus Torrence guided kids through several drills at the camp, which was open to ages 6 to 16.

Torrence talked about what he wanted the kids to take away from the experience.

"It's like the fundamentals of it," Torrence said. "Teach them how to work together. Like as an organized group, how to make yourself get better by competing without actually going at each other, but getting better off the guy next to you and kind of play football is the base of it, starts in there and learn how to compete and get better with the guy next to you."

Torrence also signed footballs for the kids during the camp.