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Build East Baton Rouge president says she is stepping down as head of organization
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish's redevelopment authority announced Thursday that its current president will be leaving.
Build East Baton Rouge said in a news release that President and Chief Executive Officer Deidre Deculus Robert will pursue a new career opportunity and is stepping down.
Under Roberts' leadership, Build East Baton Rouge secured more than $1.5 million in grants, according to a news release.
"Deidre accepted the responsibility of leading Build EBR during a pivotal and challenging moment in our organization's history and immediately focused on strengthening the institution from the inside out," Board Chair Charles Landry said in a prepared statement.
Roberts says she is proud to have worked for Build and is thankful to those who helped the organization's progress.
"Serving as President and CEO of Build East Baton Rouge has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life," Robert said. "This was not an easy decision for me to make. But, as I prepare for a new career opportunity, I do so with deep pride in what Build EBR has accomplished and full confidence in the people who will carry the work forward."
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