Nussmeier doubtful for Saturday's matchup with Western Kentucky
BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is unlikely to play in what would be his senior night Saturday.
LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson said the fifth-year quarterback is doubtful for the Tigers game against Western Kentucky on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday.
Nussmeier missed last Saturday's game against Arkansas after aggravating an abdominal injury last week. Michael Van Buren will get his second consecutive start if Nussmeier misses the game.
LSU (6-4) and Western Kentucky (8-2) kick off at 7:45 Saturday night at Tiger Stadium on SEC Network.
