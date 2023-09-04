80°
Numbers drawn for $460M Powerball jackpot

5 years 8 months 5 hours ago Wednesday, January 03 2018 Jan 3, 2018 January 03, 2018 10:27 PM January 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

DES MOINES, Iowa - The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $460 million Powerball jackpot.
 
The winning numbers selected Wednesday night are 2, 18, 37, 39 and 42, and the Powerball number is 12.
 
The estimated jackpot would make it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize ever.
 
Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.
 
The $460 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash prize would be $291 million.
 
Lottery players also can vie for another giant prize, as the Mega Millions game's grand prize will be $418 million in Friday's drawing.

