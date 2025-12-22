Nubian Kruzers Christmas toy drive helps hundreds of Baton Rouge children amid poverty crisis

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of children in Baton Rouge received help this week as a local biker group worked to alleviate the impact of child poverty during the holiday season.

The Nubian Kruzers hosted their annual toy giveaway in North Baton Rouge, distributing free toys to 400 children from families in need. Parents expressed gratitude as volunteers worked to ensure children would not go without gifts this Christmas.

“We’re very grateful, we’re grateful and appreciative,” one mother said.

The giveaway comes as Louisiana continues to struggle with child poverty.

According to the 2025 KIDS COUNT Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Louisiana ranks 49th in overall child well-being and last in economic well-being. Nearly one in four children in the state lives in poverty, forcing many families to choose between paying for necessities and buying holiday gifts.

To help address the need, Nubian Kruzers volunteers handed out toys to children living in and around North Baton Rouge. This year marked the organization’s 20th year hosting the annual giveaway.

Parents said the event helped fill a gap they cannot always meet on their own.

“For the ones who don’t have stuff under the Christmas tree, I’m happy they’re doing this for all the kids,” one mother said. “There’s nothing like seeing that smile on your kid’s face to know they at least got something.”

Nubian Kruzers President Larry Myers said the organization focuses its efforts on families facing the greatest financial strain.

“Some of the kids, this is all they’re going to get,” Myers said. “For us to be able to contribute to that, it just warms our hearts.”

Myers added that rising costs often force families to prioritize bills over gifts, and the giveaway helps ease that burden during the holidays.

“The bill is going to come first, so we try to do what we can to help supplement with the kids’ toys,” he said.

Children who attended the event showed clear excitement after receiving their gifts.

“I’m happy enough to explode right now,” one child said. Another added, “I hope this happens again.”

Organizers say the giveaways go beyond toys by providing hope and support to children during a challenging time for many families.

The Nubian Kruzers say they plan to continue hosting community giveaways throughout the year as economic challenges persist across Louisiana.