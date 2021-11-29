Notre Dame head football coach reportedly making move to Baton Rouge

48°
Monday, November 29 2021
BATON ROUGE - Yahoo Sports reported Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly will be taking over the LSU Tigers football program after the season ends.

Fans are anxiously waiting to hear confirmation from Athletic Director Scott Woodward, which Yahoo Sports said could happen as early as Tuesday.

Kelly, currently in his twelfth season at Notre Dame, has his team fighting for spot in the College Football Playoffs. With No. 2 Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday, Notre Dame is likely to be just outside top four whenever the CFP committee releases its latest rankings this week. 

Kelly has been the long-time Notre Dame coach and has been with the school since 2009 and is the winningest coach in program history.

Before his residency at Notre Dame, Kelley worked as the head coach at Grand Valley State University, Central Michigan University and the University of Cincinnati.

The 60-year-old from Massachusetts had the most success during Notre Dame's 2012 season, going into the National Championship with 12 wins and no losses. The Fighting Irish were blown out by the Crimson Tide, losing 42-15, and Kelly has not taken a team to the National Championship since.

He has an overall record of 283-97-2 in his 31 seasons as a head coach.

