Northbound Interstate 110 closed at Florida Street on Monday, Tuesday nights
BATON ROUGE - All lanes of Northbound Interstate 110 were shut down Monday night and will be closed nightly until Wednesday morning for railroad maintenance.
DOTD said the road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday nights.
Traffic headed northbound is being diverted off the interstate at the Government Street exit.
