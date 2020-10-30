NOPD: Gunman 'ambushed' police in French Quarter; 1 officer shot

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities are responding to a shooting in New Orleans' French Quarter that left a police officer seriously hurt Friday.

WWL-TV reports the shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Royal Street and St. Phillip Street.

Witnesses said a man riding in a pedicab suddenly stood up and began firing at a police vehicle as it was sitting at a stop sign. At least five shots reportedly went into the driver's side door.

An officer was taken to a hospital where he is in serious but stable condition. Another officer who was also sitting in the vehicle was hit by shards of broken glass but was not seriously hurt.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said one of the officers ended up with a bullet in his skull after they were "ambushed."

“The bullet is now lodged inside his skull,” Ferguson said. “Both officers were then transported to the hospital via other NOPD officers who responded to this scene.”

The suspected shooter ran away but was arrested shortly afterward and taken to a hospital with an unknown medical ailment. That person has not been identified at this time.