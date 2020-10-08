Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to American poet Louise Gluck

Louise Glück Photo: Ill. Niklas Elmehed. © Nobel Media./nobelprize.org

An American poet has been awarded with the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature.

The winner, Louise Glück, earned the award "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal," CNN reports.

Glück is a professor of English at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut. She made a splash in literature with her 1968 debut into the industry with "Firstborn."

No stranger to renowned literature awards, the poet earned the Pulitzer Prize in 1993 and the National Book Award in 2014.

According to CNN, she's published 12 collections of poetry and several volumes of essays on poetry. Her writing is characterized by a search for truth as it hones in on themes of familial relationships, according to notes from Anders Olsson, Chairman of the Nobel Committee.

"Snowdrops," from her 1992 Pulitzer-winning collection The Wild Iris, takes readers through the awe-inspiring return of life following the seeming dead of winter. "Averno" (2006) is an interpretation of the myth of Persephone's descent into hell in the captivity of Hades, the god of death. Her most recent collection was "Faithful and Virtuous Night" in 2014.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the Prize in Economic Sciences on Monday.