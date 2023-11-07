No settlement: Former sports administrator, LSU fail to reach agreement ahead of trial

BATON ROUGE - A settlement conference on Monday failed to produce a deal that would head off a looming trial pitting a former LSU sports administrator against the university.

Sharon Lewis is suing the school in federal court, alleging discrimination and wrongful termination. The case stems from her reporting of alleged sexual harassment and abuse within the athletics program and her subsequent dismissal.

On Monday, the two sides met for a settlement conference in Baton Rouge. Court records show no agreement was reached -- though it left open the possibility that future discussion could lead to a settlement.

In the meantime, plaintiff's attorneys could question university president William F. Tate IV later this week. A recent ruling cleared the way for a limited deposition of Tate as part of the proceedings.

He is one of several high profile coaches and administrators on Lewis' list of potential witnesses.

LSU on Monday also asked the Court to delay the trial itself and to extend certain pretrial deadlines. The Court calendar presently sets a start date on Dec. 11.

LSU notes the jury trial is expected to last two weeks.