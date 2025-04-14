80°
No Plaquemine Ferry service Tuesday morning so Coast Guard can inspect vessels

Source: WBRZ
PLAQUEMINE — State highway officials say the Plaquemine Ferry will not operate Tuesday morning so the U.S. Coast Guard can inspect the vessels.
The Department of Transportation and Development said the service between Plaquemine and Sunshine will resume once the inspection is over. The agency did not provide a timetable.
The work is being done as part of the Coast Guard's annual inspection.

