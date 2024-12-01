No one injured after unattended pot leads to fire on Stilt Street

BATON ROUGE - No one was injured after a fire on Stilt Street Saturday afternoon, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BRFD said they responded to a fire call around 3:37 p.m. to find light smoke coming from the home and the occupant safe outside. Fire damage was contained to the kitchen and the rest of the home suffered light smoke damage.

The resident told BRFD that they forgot they were cooking.