No injuries reported after Tuesday morning house fire in Hammond

Tuesday, February 25 2025 7:34 AM
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire that happened Tuesday morning. 

The fire happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunset Acres. No injuries were reported and the fire was contained to the home. 

Investigators were on the scene Tuesday morning working to determine the cause. 

