88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No arrests made in carjacking, chase on Nebraska Street Wednesday night

1 hour 43 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, April 03 2025 Apr 3, 2025 April 03, 2025 1:10 PM April 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - No arrests were made in a carjacking that happened late Wednesday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to a carjacking and were then involved in a chase that ended on Nebraska Street. 

Two suspects fled from the vehicle after it ran off the road. Though K-9 units assisted in the search, no arrests were made. 

Trending News

WBRZ will continue to check with law enforcement about possible arrests. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days