No. 9 LSU women's basketball beats Vanderbilt 88-63
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers women's basketball team is still perfect on the year, beating Vanderbilt on Sunday 88-63.
Senior Alex Morris had her first career double-double, finishing with 15 points and 12 assist. Center Angel Reese had a team high of 21 points and 17 boards.
The Tigers will be back on the floor on Thursday to take on Texas A&M in the PMAC.
