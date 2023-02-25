70°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 8 LSU gym gets first road win of the season beating Alabama 197.975-197.925
BATON ROUGE - The LSU gym team gets the second straight win, and their first one on the road this season. The Tigers edge out no. 8 Alabama 197.975 197.925.
Two Tigers had perfect 10's, first Haleigh Bryant on the vault. She would finish as the All-Around leader with a score of 39.800. Then Aleah Finnegan on the floor.
Trending News
Olivia Dunn had her first routine of the season, a solid 9.825 on the bars. The Tigers improve to 4-5 on the year, and 4-3 in SEC play. They will come back home to compete in the Podium Challenge next Friday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2MAD: Women's Leadership Conference; Black History Month at Jefferson Terrace
-
Still no charges in killings outside Mall of La. one year later;...
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Stolen tool trailer found nearly emptied following tip to 2 On Your...
-
Angola employees given lucrative contract cutting grass at prison; legal expert calls...
Sports Video
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023