No. 8 LSU gym gets first road win of the season beating Alabama 197.975-197.925

BATON ROUGE - The LSU gym team gets the second straight win, and their first one on the road this season. The Tigers edge out no. 8 Alabama 197.975 197.925.

Two Tigers had perfect 10's, first Haleigh Bryant on the vault. She would finish as the All-Around leader with a score of 39.800. Then Aleah Finnegan on the floor.

Olivia Dunn had her first routine of the season, a solid 9.825 on the bars. The Tigers improve to 4-5 on the year, and 4-3 in SEC play. They will come back home to compete in the Podium Challenge next Friday.