No. 7 LSU defeats Aggies 87-70 for third straight SEC win

1 hour 53 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, January 11 2024 Jan 11, 2024 January 11, 2024 8:59 PM January 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - No. 7 LSU defeated Texas A&M 87-70 for their third SEC victory in a row Thursday evening.

Aneesah Morrow led the team in scoring with 21 points and 8 rebounds, and Angel Reese had a double-double of 20 points and 18 rebounds.

The Tigers play at Auburn at 2 p.m. Sunday.

