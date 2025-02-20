No. 7 LSU beat Georgia 79-63 in midweek matchup at the PMAC

BATON ROUGE - No. 7 LSU women's basketball began its second to last week of the regular season with a win at home over the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday night.

LSU beat Georgia 79-63, bringing the Tigers to a 26-2 record.

The Tigers were without key player Aneesah Morrow as she rested a sore foot. She’s expected to return in Sunday’s game at Kentucky. The rest of the Tigers stepped up and led Georgia the entire way.

Five different players score in double digits, led by Flau’jae Johnson who scored 21 points and recorded three steals. Redshirt sophomore Sa’Myah Smith recorded her third double double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Tigers shot 42% from the floor and 27% from the three-point line.

Jersey Wolfenbarger also recorded a double double with 16 pts and 12 rebounds.

The Tigers secured a top-four finish in the conference and a double-bye for the SEC Tournament. With just three games remaining in the regular season, LSU is in third place and still has games against fourth-place Kentucky in Lexington, fifth-place Alabama in Tuscaloosa and sixth-place Ole Miss in the PMAC.