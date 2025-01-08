No. 6 LSU women's basketball prepares for a tough test at No. 16 Tennessee Thursday

BATON ROUGE - The No. 6 LSU women's basketball team remains undefeated at 17-0 and 2-0 in SEC play. However, 16th ranked Tennessee will challenge that record when the two teams face off Thursday night in Knoxville.

LSU comes into the match up with the best defense for opponent field goal percentage. They only allow their opponent to score less than 40% from the floor. Tennessee ranks dead last in the league in that stat.

However, the Lady Vols have the best scoring offense in the league averaging about 97 points per game.

Rebounding will be big for both teams as well. The Vols are the best in the SEC at offensive rebounds, averaging about 21 offensive boards per game. However, LSU is second in the league in defensive rebounds, averaging about 32 defensive boards per game. It could make for a physical match up.

Tennessee also sits at the top of the SEC in steals, and they forced Oklahoma to turn the ball over 31 times on Sunday.

Thursday's match up makes for LSU's second ranked match up of the year. The Tigers defeated (then) No. 20 NC State in late November.

Tip off between LSU and Tennessee is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening. The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network+.