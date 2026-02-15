No. 6 LSU Women's Basketball loses to No. 3 South Carolina 79-72

61°
2 hours 41 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, February 14 2026 Feb 14, 2026 February 14, 2026 9:55 PM February 14, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - LSU Women's Basketball suffered another defeat at the hands of SEC foe South Carolina. The Gamecocks defeated LSU for the 18th time in a row as Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey falls to 0-6 against South Carolina.

Former Gamecock Milaysia Fulwiley caused headaches for her former team with four steals. On the other end of the floor, Flau'jae Johnson scored 21 points.

This clash of SEC giants received the national TV treatment on ABC and showcased a sold out Maravich Center.

