No. 6 LSU Softball sweeps No. 11 Texas A&M Saturday 9-3

BATON ROUGE - LSU Softball closed out their weekend series with Texas A&M on Saturday with a clean sweep.

The Tigers won the previous two games on Thursday and Friday and a 9-3 victory Saturday afternoon sent the Aggies home winless.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon came in to throw in the second inning when the score was 3-0 with Texas A&M out in front.

She was credited the win after not allowing a single run for the rest of the game, and Berzon is first LSU pitcher to have all three wins in an SEC series since 2011.

Offensively, Ali Newland was the game changer for the Tigers.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the game was tied 3-3 and the bases were loaded for LSU.

Newland hit a grand slam into center field to clear the bases and take the lead.

The Tigers would add on two more runs in the same inning to win the game.

LSU now improves to 29-4 on the season and 8-4 in SEC play.

They'll be back in action Tuesday night at Tiger Park when they take on UL-Monroe at 6 p.m.