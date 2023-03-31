78°
No. 6 LSU gymnastics advances to regional final with a score of 197.375
DENVER, Colo. - Not the best performance for the LSU gym team, but it is enough to advance in the NCAA tournament.
The Tigers tied for first in the regional second round with Oregon State beating out Georgia and Nebraska.
Sophomore Aleah Finnegan struggled early, falling on both the beam and the floor. She picked it up though on the vault with a score of 9.85. The Tigers will need her to get back to her usual self next round.
Haleigh Bryant led the All-Around once again with a score of 39.700. She would have two 9.95s on beam and floor.
The Tigers will compete in the regional finals on Sunday at 6 p.m..
