63°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 6 LSU gym wraps up regular season, beats West Virginia 198.025-196.450
BATON ROUGE - The LSU gym team is on fire! The Tigers win their fourth straight meet in a row to finish the regular season. This time, the Tigers beat West Virginia 198.025 to 196.450.
Haleigh Bryant with three perfect scores (Vault, Bars and Floor) and led the all-around with a 39.875.
Five Tigers had a 9.925 or better to close out the meet. This was the Tigers' second 198 of the year.
Trending News
LSU improves to 8-5 on the year and will get ready for the SEC Tournament next Saturday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Make a Difference: American Heart Association & Go Red for Women...
-
Series of roundabouts in Gonzales could cost $29M
-
Glen Oaks area hopes to establish crime prevention district; unknown how much...
-
Southeastern campus still impacted by hack weeks later; students frustrated with university...
-
State trooper implicated in doctor-shopping investigation got 270 prescription pain pills in...
Sports Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title