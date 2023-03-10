63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
No. 6 LSU gym wraps up regular season, beats West Virginia 198.025-196.450

Friday, March 10 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon
Photo: LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE - The LSU gym team is on fire! The Tigers win their fourth straight meet in a row to finish the regular season. This time, the Tigers beat West Virginia 198.025 to 196.450.

Haleigh Bryant with three perfect scores (Vault, Bars and Floor) and led the all-around with a 39.875. 

Five Tigers had a 9.925 or better to close out the meet. This was the Tigers' second 198 of the year.

LSU improves to 8-5 on the year and will get ready for the SEC Tournament next Saturday. 

