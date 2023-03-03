61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 6 LSU gym wins the Podium Challenge

1 hour 4 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, March 03 2023 Mar 3, 2023 March 03, 2023 10:10 PM March 03, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon
LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE - The Tigers win the Podium Challenge in the River Center with a score of 197.700. The Tigers beat out No. 7 California, No. 23 Washington and George Washington.

Trending News

LSU improves to 7-5 on the year, and will finish the regular season against West Virginia next Friday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days