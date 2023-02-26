No. 5 LSU women's basketball beats Mississippi State 74-59 on Senior Day

LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE - The Tigers celebrated Senior Day in the PMAC with a 74-59 win. Senior Alexis Morris lead the way in the second half with LSU with 23 points, including 13 of them in the 4th quarter.

Angel Reese tied Sylvia Fowles program record with her 27th double double. She ended the night with 23 points, and 26 rebounds, that was her 5th 20-20 game of the season.

LSU also played infront of a PMAC record 15,721 crowd. Lots of positives in the Tigers last regular season game. LSU did not hit a 3 pointer, going 0-14 from there, but the 21 offensive rebounds help get the win.

The Tigers are now 27-1 on the year, and will be the No. 2 seed in the SEC tournament. LSU will play the winner of Georgia and Auburn on Friday.