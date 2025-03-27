No. 5 LSU baseball takes down Mississippi State 8-6 in game one of the series

BATON ROUGE - No. 5 LSU baseball opened an SEC series clash against Mississippi State with an 8-6 win on Thursday night in Alex Box Stadium.

After falling behind 6-2 early, LSU powered their way back with an offensive attack the Bulldogs had no answer for.

Daniel Dickinson hit a three-run homer to left field for LSU to make it a one-run game, 5-6. Shortly after, Steven Milam hit the go-ahead homerun to left field for the Tigers to take a 7-6 lead.

Starting pitcher Kade Anderson did not have his best night on the mound. Anderson gave up six hits, five runs and three homeruns in his 4.1 innings of work. He did record five strikeouts in 101 pitches thrown.

The Tigers are now 24-3 on the season with a 5-2 mark in conference play.

The next game in the series is Friday at Alex Box Stadium at 6:30 p.m.