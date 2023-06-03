71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 5 LSU and Oregon State baseball game postponed until Sunday afternoon

1 hour 10 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, June 03 2023 Jun 3, 2023 June 03, 2023 8:38 PM June 03, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU and Oregon State game in the winner's bracket of the Baton Rouge Regionals has been moved to Sunday at 2 p.m. due to weather. 

As for Game 3 of the Regional between Tulane and Sam Houston State it has been delay since around 4 p.m. The Bearkats currently lead 7-2 in the top of the 7th, the NCAA is hopeful the game will finish tonight.

Trending News

Game 5 of the regional will now start at 8 p.m. on Sunday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days