No. 5 LSU and Oregon State baseball game postponed until Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU and Oregon State game in the winner's bracket of the Baton Rouge Regionals has been moved to Sunday at 2 p.m. due to weather.

As for Game 3 of the Regional between Tulane and Sam Houston State it has been delay since around 4 p.m. The Bearkats currently lead 7-2 in the top of the 7th, the NCAA is hopeful the game will finish tonight.

Game 5 of the regional will now start at 8 p.m. on Sunday.