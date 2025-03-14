No. 4 LSU softball opens SEC play against Kentucky on Friday

BATON ROUGE - LSU softball opens its SEC schedule with a top 25 matchup against Kentucky at Tiger Park on Friday afternoon.

The Tigers are 24-1 this season and are riding a nine-game win streak. On Tuesday, LSU dominated UL Lafayette, winning 14-0 in a one-hit shutout, and enter this weekend's series with a 5-0 record against top 25 opponents already this season.

Kentucky is coming off a 2-0 midweek loss to No. 16 Virginia Tech but had won seven in a row up until that point, including a sweep over Missouri last weekend when the Wildcats opened conference play.

The Tigers are 47-19 all-time against the Wildcats and have won three of the last four series against Kentucky.

The series between the Tigers and Wildcats gets underway at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, with the game airing on SEC Network+