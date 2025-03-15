70°
No. 4 LSU softball beats No. 23 Kentucky 6-4 in game two to win series
BATON ROUGE - No. 4 LSU softball beat No. 23 Kentucky in game two of the series to win their first SEC series.
After Kentucky got out to an early 1-0 lead, Maci Bergeron hit a three-run homerun to take the lead.
In a tie game in the sixth inning, Tori Edwards hit a two-run homerun for the lead and that eventually won the game 6-4.
