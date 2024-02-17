No. 4 LSU defeats Central Arkansas 2-0 on opening weekend

43°
Saturday, February 17 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image credit to LSU Baseball

BATON ROUGE - No. 4 LSU defeated Central Arkansas 2-0 in a game that stayed tight the entire way Saturday afternoon.

The game stayed 0-0 until the fourth inning, where a Steven Milam RBI single lead to LSU taking a 1-0 lead, which they added to in the eighth inning with a Jared Jones home run, leading to the 2-0 final score.

LSU plays VMI at home Sunday at 1 p.m.

