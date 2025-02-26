No. 3 LSU faces Dallas Baptist on Wednesday night in first road trip of the season

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball heads on the road for a top-20 matchup with Dallas Baptist at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The third-ranked Tigers are 7-1 on the season after a 13-3 victory on Monday night against the Nicholls Colonels in Alex Box Stadium. Wednesday night's game will mark the first-ever matchup on the diamond between LSU and Dallas Baptist.

No. 18 Dallas Baptist is 6-1 this season with three-game sweeps over North Dakota State and SIU-Edwardsville. Their lone loss came at the hands of UT Rio Grande Valley in a 15-5 blowout.

The game will mark the third MLB stadium in which the Tigers have played a game in history. The purple and gold played in the Minneapolis Metrodome in 1995, and have played on five occasions in the Astros College Classic at Daikin Park, which is formerly known as Minute Maid Park.

First pitch between the Tigers and the Patriots is scheduled for 7:00 P.M. The game will be streamed live on FloCollege Sports and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.