No. 21 LSU softball can't finish sweep, drops series finale to No. 12 Arizona

BATON ROUGE - No. 21 LSU softball was unable to complete the three-game sweep of No. 12 Arizona. The Wildcats scored three in the top of the sixth inning and won 4-2.

For the first time in the series, the Tigers outhit Arizona. LSU tagged the Wildcat pitching staff with eight hits, but they just couldn't bring in the baserunners. LSU left seven base runners stranded.

LSU missed an opportunity in the bottom of the third. They had already brought in 2, but Tori Edwards hit into a double play with the bases loaded.

Paytn Monticelli was the game's losing pitcher, dropping her record on the season to 3-3, but the hard-throwing righty had a solid day in the circle. Montincelli had the Wildcats overpowered for stretches of the game. Her only real mistake of the afternoon was also Arizona's first hit of the ballgame; a solo home run from Sydney Stewart.

LSU softball is back on the road for their next game in Lafayette to take on UL-Lafayette on Tuesday, April 14.