Best Yard in Baker competition celebrates community, residents' yardwork

BAKER — Baker celebrated its residents through the Best Yard in Baker competition at the Baker Branch Library on Sunday.

Future Seed, a non-profit which helps underserved communities through education, mentorship, health and wellness and economic empowerment, sent judges throughout Baker neighborhoods to search for the most appealing yard.

"It’s about more than maintaining a yard—it’s about investing in our neighborhoods and celebrating the people who take pride in where they live," organizers said.

The Helire residence took home Sunday's award. Winners Diane and Leroy Helire said that the contest is about having pride in your community.

"It's about community first in the best yard," said winner Leroy Helire. "It's about people enjoying their community and beautifying their community."

Organizers said this year's contest saw double the votes as last year's. Registration for the summer competition will open in June.