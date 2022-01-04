No. 21 LSU beats No. 16 Kentucky 65-60 in SEC home opener

BATON ROUGE - The 21st ranked LSU basketball team bounces back against Kentucky, winning the SEC home opener 65-60. The Tigers went on a 20-2 run with 2:30 left to take control of the game.

It was a better shooting performance for the Tigers, as LSU shot 42 percent from the field and hit nine threes on 23 shots. LSU was led again by 6th man Tari Eason who had a team-high 13 points and 6 boards.

LSU dominated the second-chance points, outscoring Kentucky 16-6. Ten of those points came in the second half.

It was also a big night for former Tiger coach Dale Brown was honored before the game on Dale Brown Court. Brown was the national coach of the year in 1981, and his 448 victories trail only Adolph Rupp (875) and Billy Donavan (467) in wins at an SEC school.

The Tigers will be back at home on Saturday against 18th ranked Tennessee at 5 pm on ESPN2.