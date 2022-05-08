74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 20 LSU baseball falls to Alabama 8-3 in game 2

2 hours 25 minutes 17 seconds ago Saturday, May 07 2022 May 7, 2022 May 07, 2022 10:43 PM May 07, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

TUSCALOOSA - No. 20 LSU baseball falls to Alabama in game 2 8-3. They Tigers are now 14-10 in conference play. 

It was another rough outing for Tigers Pitcher Blake Money, who didn't even record an out in his start. Money threw to four Alabama batters walking two, then giving up a hit to the other two. Money gave up 2 earned runs before getting pulled.

Tigers star sophomore Jacob Berry was out tonight due to an injury to his figure. Dylan Crew was the only Tiger bat going as he had 2 home runs, and 3 RBI's.

Trending News

LSU will look to win their 3rd series in a row tomorrow at 1.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days