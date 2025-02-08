68°
No. 2 Liberty knocks off No. 1 Catholic in district opener

4 hours 6 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, February 07 2025 Feb 7, 2025 February 07, 2025 10:24 PM February 07, 2025 in Sports
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - In a matchup of two of the top high school boys basketball teams in Louisiana, No. 2 Liberty Magnet handled No. 1 Catholic on Friday night.

Liberty 52, Catholic 40

The matchup, at Liberty High School, was the first District 4-5A game for each team this season.

The Patriots improve to 21-3 this season. Liberty hosts Zachary on Tuesday, February 11.

The Bears fall to 27-2. They host Central on Tuesday, February 11.

In another 4-5A matchup Friday night, Central beat Woodlawn 74-43.

