No. 2 Liberty knocks off No. 1 Catholic in district opener
BATON ROUGE - In a matchup of two of the top high school boys basketball teams in Louisiana, No. 2 Liberty Magnet handled No. 1 Catholic on Friday night.
Liberty 52, Catholic 40
The matchup, at Liberty High School, was the first District 4-5A game for each team this season.
The Patriots improve to 21-3 this season. Liberty hosts Zachary on Tuesday, February 11.
The Bears fall to 27-2. They host Central on Tuesday, February 11.
In another 4-5A matchup Friday night, Central beat Woodlawn 74-43.