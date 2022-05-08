No. 19 LSU softball uses seven-run sixth inning to beat Mississippi State in game 2

STARKVILLE - The LSU softball team beat Mississippi State 9-2 on Saturday to take the first two games of the series. The Tigers were held scoreless for the first five innings, but in the sixth, the team exploded offensively and scored seven runs.

In the seventh, the team added two solo home runs by Georgia Clark and Ali Newland. In the circle, senior Shelby Sunseri gets her 8th win of the season. Sunseri went seven innings only giving up two runs on three hits.

The Tigers now improve to 34-19, and 13-10 in SEC play. They will go for the sweep tomorrow at 12 p.m. on SEC Network Plus.