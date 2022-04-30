No. 19 LSU softball falls to No. 10 Florida 6-1 in game 2

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team lost game 2 to Florida 6-1. The Tigers are now 32-18 on the season and 11-9 in SEC play. They will have a chance to win their 4th straight series tomorrow at 11.

During game 2, the Gators got to the Tigers pitchers early and often scoring a run in each of the first 5 innings. Senior pitcher Shelbi Wickersham only threw 1 inning, giving up 3 earned runs on 5 hits.

After a really good game on Friday, the Tiger bats went cold only having 2 hits on the day.