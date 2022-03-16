58°
No. 18 LSU softball beats Southeastern 11-2

1 hour 47 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, March 15 2022 Mar 15, 2022 March 15, 2022 10:45 PM March 15, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team defeated Southeastern Tuesdays 11-2 to give them 15 wins in their last 17 games. It was a breakout game for Tiger Freshman Baylea Brandon who had 3 hits, 5 RBI's and hit her second home run of the year.

In the circle Raylin Chaffin gets her 4th win of the year, throwing 4 innings, allowing 0 runs with 4 strikeouts. LSU improves to 20-7 on the year and will now get ready for a weekend series at Texas. 

