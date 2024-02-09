64°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 13 LSU women's basketball defeats Vanderbilt 85-62
NASHVILLE - No. 13 LSU defeated Vanderbilt 85-62 in a game where the Tigers mostly led by double digits Thursday night.
Flau'jae Johnson led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points, while Angel Reese scored her typical double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds.
Trending News
LSU plays Alabama next in Baton Rouge Sunday at 3 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jeff Landry National Guard press conference
-
11th annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival promises to be a fun-filled...
-
Brian Kelly Signing Day
-
Prairieville neighborhood loses power 20 times each year, asks for solution
-
Investigative Unit: New Roads police chief resigns over inappropriate relationship with female...