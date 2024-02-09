No. 13 LSU women's basketball defeats Vanderbilt 85-62

Image credit to LSU Women's Basketball

NASHVILLE - No. 13 LSU defeated Vanderbilt 85-62 in a game where the Tigers mostly led by double digits Thursday night.

Flau'jae Johnson led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points, while Angel Reese scored her typical double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds.

LSU plays Alabama next in Baton Rouge Sunday at 3 p.m.