62°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 1 LSU baseball beats Missouri 10-5
BATON ROUGE — LSU Baseball beat the Missouri Tigers 10-5 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, Sunday afternoon to close out the opening weekend of SEC play.
Trending News
LSU moves to 20-1 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Missouri moves to 8-11 overall and 0-3 in the SEC.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
More than 20 homes damaged during tornado in Tangipahoa Parish on Saturday
-
LSU Baseball remembers Sandy Bertman
-
Suspect in New Orleans shooting arrested in Baton Rouge after Crime Stoppers...
-
Early intervention for boys most at risk for becoming killers could reduce...
-
Officials confirm one fatality after house fire in neighborhood off College Drive